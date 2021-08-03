Healthier Oklahoma Coalition discuss the need for COVID-19 care

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - As the State Department of Health releases COVID-19 numbers, the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition has given an update on COVID-19 treatment in the state.

Officials said hospitals are continuing to accommodate the growing need for COVID-19 care.

But they are reminding people there are ways to stay out of the hospital all together.

“Most hospitals still have antibody clinics going so we urge public to seek care with their doc early,” Lawanna Halstead from Oklahoma Hospital Association said. “Because they may reach criteria for antibodies and could potentially avoid a hospital stay.”

She said hospitals are working to create spaces for COVID-only patients, along with grouping patients with similar illnesses to maximize space and manpower.

People are also being given the option to be discharged from the hospital with a home care plan and a follow up with home health care, infusion or oxygen therapy.

