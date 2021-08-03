Indiahoma girl celebrates sister’s birthday with car cruise.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the big day, a car show organized by an Indiahoma girl to celebrate her twin sister’s 21st birthday.

Kayla Adair has special needs and is passionate about cars, so her sister Skyler brought together various organizations for birthday car cruise.

Area cars and motorcycles gathered at Indiahoma High School for the cruise.

”My favorite part is seeing my sister’s smile light up, and get all excited about this,” Kayla said. “She’ll talk about this for days, months, years...so I think that’s my favorite thing, just making it memorable for her.”

Participant’s in tonight’s festivities included the Lawton Motor Speedway, the 580 Car Group and the C3 Car Club.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.