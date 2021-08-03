Expert Connections
Lawton business at risk of losing permit

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lavish Lounge is at risk of having its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked, less than a year after receiving it.

The City of Lawton sent the owners of this establishment a letter detailing why they’re proposing to revoke the permit.

The City cited a section of the Municipal Code for the City of Lawton, and said it may revoke the permit for the following cause, “Conducting the activity under this code or any ordinance of the city in an unlawful manner or in such a manner as to constitute a breach of the peace or to constitute a menace to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public.”

The letter then mentioned seven times officers have been called to the business for reports of shots fired since the beginning of the year.

The first happened in January.

Officers were called for a compliance check, which ended with an officer-involved shooting that left Zonterious Johnson dead.

In March, the city said LPD was called to the lounge on three different occasions including one when somebody had been shot.

On their only call in April two people were shot, and in June and July their was one call and one person shot.

A hearing to discuss the future of the Lavish Lounge will be held Wednesday morning at Lawton City Hall.

The hearing is not an opening meeting.

