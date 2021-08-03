Lawton church gives back to foster families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - What started as a way for members of Lawton’s Thelifecommunity.church to declutter their closets has turned into a foster closet for children in need.

Threads of Hope has clothing in all shapes and sizes, ranging from preemie to three extra large.

At LCC, they know clothing is just one need that foster families can struggle to meet.

As a foster parent, Parker Thompson has seen these struggles first hand.

“They don’t have a lot of stuff when they come in. And so this gives them the opportunity to understand their worth and us to begin to rebuild how they see themselves. To know that they’re worthy,” Thompson said.

Foster children and their foster families can go through the store and pick out anything they need free of charge.

They also provide diapers, baby formula and toiletry items.

To pick up any of these items, you can call them anytime day or night.

“They’re vital to get you through the night and sometimes you don’t have them. So, it’s helpful to be able to say, you know, there’s a place here where we can help you out until a store opens,” Thompson said.

LCC’s lead pastor Michael Lovett is extremely proud of the way the program is already shaping lives.

“So it changes their self worth, it changes their mindset. You can see them leaving happy compared to, ‘okay, thank you’ and walking out with a bag of clothes that they didn’t really get to pick out themselves,” Lovett said.

If you are in need, or if you know a family in need, you can reach out to the LCC Threads of Hope Facebook page.

The Threads of Hope storefront has been open for just two weeks, and Lovett said they have already helped dozens.

He said he’s still looking to help many more families in the area.

