Lawton man faces assault with a deadly weapon charge

Ricky Rena Garcia
Ricky Rena Garcia(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been arrested, accused of shooting another man in the back.

According to court documents, on July 25 just after 4 p.m., Lawton Police were called to a man who was shot in a driveway on southwest D Avenue.

Witnesses reported seeing Ricky Rena Garcia chase after the victim after the victim’s vehicle broke down in front of the home.

Witnesses said the victim went up to two people at the home and asked if he could have some water for his leaking radiator, but then Garcia approached him with a rifle, yelled at him, chased him and then shot him in the back.

Garcia has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

