Man arrested after chase leads to crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested after a chase Monday night led to a crash in Lawton.

Lawton Police said an officer initially tried to pull over Gabriel Lange after he failed to stop at a stop sign.

When police tried to stop him, Lange took off, leading them on a chase that ultimately ended when he got into a crash at Fort Sill and Dearborn. That crash caused one car to spin out into a yard.

Lange has been booked in the Comanche County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.