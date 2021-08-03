Expert Connections
Man arrested after chase leads to crash

Gabriel Lange
Gabriel Lange(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested after a chase Monday night led to a crash in Lawton.

Lawton Police said an officer initially tried to pull over Gabriel Lange after he failed to stop at a stop sign.

When police tried to stop him, Lange took off, leading them on a chase that ultimately ended when he got into a crash at Fort Sill and Dearborn. That crash caused one car to spin out into a yard.

Lange has been booked in the Comanche County Detention Center.

