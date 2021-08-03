Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: August 3rd

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The latest on a crash near near Ft. Sill Blvd. and Euclid. around 10:15 p.m. Monday night that left a car in front a home’s front law.

Plus, Altus City Council has their regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m at City Hall. Two of the bigger items on the agenda include discussion of naming a replacement vice-mayor and council-person for ward four.

Oklahoma Democrats are calling for a special session, to undo a controversial bill involving schools and mask mandates. The Bill in question bans school districts from issuing their own mask mandates, unless the government declares a state of emergency.

Also, starting this week, changes have been made to how the National Weather Service issues thunderstorm warnings. The changes are meant to better convey the severity of different storms, by categorizing them with different “tags,” or labels.

This and more inside this edition of Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.