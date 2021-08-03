Villanueva bound over for trial in 2020 Lawton murder
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man charged with first-degree murder in Comanche County has been bound over for trial.
David Villanueva is set to be formally arraigned on August 19.
Villanueva is charged with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Shawn Loud.
Video evidence reportedly shows Villanueva and Loud get into an argument at a car wash over missing property and then get into a fight.
According to the medical examiner’s report, Loud was killed by a stab wound in the left side of his chest.
