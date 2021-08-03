Expert Connections
Wilbarger County horse shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma

Trenton Ray Wilson
Trenton Ray Wilson(Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized multiple buildings in Wilbarger County and shot several animals, two of which were horses who later died.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested Trenton Ray Wilson on two felony warrants outside of Woodward, Oklahoma on Highway 34, according to the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was reportedly found with the help of concerned citizens and The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

