Biden White House releases details for Oklahoma funding in infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - The White House has announced how much money Oklahoma would get as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

White House officials Wednesday released a list of funds expected if the bill passes and is signed into law.

If passed, Oklahoma could see $4.3 billion for federal aid highway-apportioned programs and $266 million for bridge replacement and repairs over the course of five years.

It also includes $354 million over five years to improve public transportation options statewide.

The state would also see $66 million to support the expansion of an electric vehicle charging network, and would have an opportunity to apply for $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to electric vehicle charging.

The bill also includes $100 million to expand broadband access statewide, with officials saying it would give access to 368,000 Oklahoma who currently don’t have access to it.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted on a series of amendments to the bill that could see some of the numbers change.

The bill would have to pass both chambers of Congress and get President Joe Biden’s signature in order to become law.

