City of Lawton filings for mayor and city council conclude

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The races are set for next month’s mayoral and city council elections in Lawton. One council member has already secured another three-year term in office.

Ward 1′s Mary Ann Hankins did not draw an opponent by today’s 5 p.m. deadline.

Ward 2 will have a new representative after long time council member Keith Jackson did not file for office.

Mark Malone, Kelly Harris, Richard Strickland, Justin Hackney and Shelli Fox make up the field to succeed him.

In the race for mayor, Palmer Moore filed for office today.

He will take on incumbent Stan Booker and Sherene Williams.

Election day for Lawton’s city elections is September 14.

