LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will require people to wear masks in all City of Lawton-owned facilities starting this week.

This is regardless of whether or not someone is vaccinated.

The new rule goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, the City said it’s in order to best protect the workforce.

