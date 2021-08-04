City of Lawton to require masks at city-managed facilities
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will soon be requiring masks at all of their city-managed facilities again, meaning wherever city staff work or public services are administered. It goes into effect on Thursday at 8 a.m.
The city says masks will need to be worn regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing is still encouraged.
