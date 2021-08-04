Expert Connections
Comanche Nation Entertainment holding vaccine clinic

The clinic is inside the Admin building in the parking lot of the casino.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton. The clinic is inside the administration building in the casino parking lot.

Comanche Nation Entertainment is teaming up with the Lawton Indian Hospital to put on the clinic.

It’s open to anyone 12 years old and older, though people under 18 will have to have a parent or guardian present.

The clinic is open to Oklahoma and Texas residents.

