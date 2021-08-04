Expert Connections
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

By Justina Coronel
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
St. Louis (KSDK) – A doctor says a simple set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can make.

Side by side, there’s a clear distinction.

A lot of white in a lung X-ray shows the virus is taking over. More black means the lungs are healthier.

“The lungs are supposed to be full of air and air on an X-ray looks … black,” said Dr. Ghassan Kamel, a pulmonologist at St. Louis University Hospital.

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can make.

Most of his patients aren’t inoculated and their X-rays have a lot of white in them.

“With the X-ray looking like that, they definitely at least would require oxygen and sometimes they would require more than just oxygen,” Kamel said. “They might require the ventilator and being what we call intubated on mechanical ventilation, sedated and on basically life support.”

Yet, people who are vaccinated might not even need to go to a hospital.

But if they do, Kamel said, they “are not requiring ICU admission or mechanical ventilation with life support.”

There are occasional breakthrough cases. Less than 1% of vaccinated people get COVID.

Still, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows vaccinated folks who get the virus can spread it as easily as unvaccinated people.

“The vaccine protects you from getting really, really sick but it doesn’t protect you from passing it on to you know your neighbors or your loved ones, " said Dr. Rachel Presti, an infectious disease specialist at Washington University.

That’s why the CDC is asking Americans to mask up again.

“Wearing a mask is important to try to get some control over this, so it’s not it’s not crazy and overwhelming us,” Presti said.

Until vaccination levels are higher, Kamel hopes you can get the picture by looking at these X-ray photos and make a decision to protect yourself.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

