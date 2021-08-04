Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavish Lounge is at risk of having its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked, less than a...
Lawton business at risk of losing permit
Gabriel Lange
Man charged in Lawton chase, crash
Ricky Rena Garcia
Lawton man faces assault with a deadly weapon charge
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Man charged in Lawton chase
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore

Latest News

Flames leap from trees as the Dixie Fire jumps Highway 89 north of Greenville in Plumas County,...
Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West
Kaleb Stidman
Man arrested for shooting in Altus
Bullet holes scar a home’s exterior wall, on the outskirts of the municipality of Valparaiso,...
Mexico sues US gun manufacturers over arms trafficking toll
FILE - Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a plenary session of the...
Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge
'Spongebob Squarepants' and 'Patrick Star' make a cameo on the seafloor during deep sea...
Take a look at this: 'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' spotted during deep-sea dive