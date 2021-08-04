Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (8/4AM)

Haze and smoke continue through today with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
By Emma Landeros
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is shaping out to be yet another nice day with below average temperatures, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. We continue to see the impacts of haze and smoke from the Pacific Northwest wildfires which will reduce visibility and air quality throughout Oklahoma and western north Texas. Calm winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph but will eventually shift from the south late tonight.

Tomorrow temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 90s across our area, still staying below average. There is a slight chance to see some showers and thunderstorms in the evening in far southern portions of Oklahoma and western north Texas. The chance remains low but could continue to change depending on the amount of moisture available. We continue to see lingering haze/smoke and will likely continue until the southerly surface flow increases.

By the end of the week we will start to see warmer temperatures and increasing southerly flow. Moisture will also make its way back into out area. Temperatures will be back to near seasonably average with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values back in the triple digits.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

