Frederick High School student inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Frederick 4-H’er was inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame.

Rachel Mitchell is the first from Tillman County to achieve the award.

It’s the highest honor a 4-H’er can earn on the state level.

Mitchell has been in the club for nine years and worked to increase 4-H membership in Tillman County.

She graduated from Frederick High School this past May and will be attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University this fall to study elementary education.

