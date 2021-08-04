Expert Connections
Frederick High School student inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

Rachel Mitchell is the first from Tillman County to achieve the 4-H award.(Oklahoma State University)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Frederick 4-H’er was inducted into the Oklahoma 4-H Hall of Fame.

It’s the highest honor a 4-H’er can earn on the state level.

Mitchell has been in the club for nine years and worked to increase 4-H membership in Tillman County.

She graduated from Frederick High School this past May and will be attending Southwestern Oklahoma State University this fall to study elementary education.

