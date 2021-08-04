Great Plains Improvement Foundation assists Comanche County residents who face eviction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - President Biden revived the Eviction Moratorium which expired over the weekend while some states have passed a modified ban on evictions.

Oklahoma is not one of the states which has, but there are programs in place which can help those who face pandemic related evictions.

The National Community Action Partnership is one of those programs which serves 17 counties across the state.

The Great Plains Improvement Foundation is a program under NCAP which offers assistance to Comanche County.

Comanche County residents can apply for assistance by making an appointment at 580-353-2364.

There’s also a list of counties with similar programs on the NCAP website.

