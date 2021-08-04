Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hearing continued for Lawton business at risk of losing permit

A hearing has been continued on whether or not the Lavish Lounge will have its Food Service...
A hearing has been continued on whether or not the Lavish Lounge will have its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A continuance was granted Wednesday morning for a hearing on whether or not a Lawton establishment would have its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked.

Lavish Lounge previously received a letter from the City of Lawton that cited a section of the Municipal Code detailing the reason for the potential revocation.

The letter mentioned seven times police were called out to the Lavish Lounge in the past year when shots were fired.

One of those calls resulted in an officer-involved shooting nearby.

At Wednesday’s meeting regarding the establishment’s future, a continuance was granted at the request of the business owner. The hearing is set to reconvene August 16 at Lawton City Hall. It will not be open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavish Lounge is at risk of having its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked, less than a...
Lawton business at risk of losing permit
Gabriel Lange
Man charged in Lawton chase, crash
Ricky Rena Garcia
Lawton man faces assault with a deadly weapon charge
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Man charged in Lawton chase

Latest News

Rachel Mitchell is the first from Tillman County to achieve the 4-H award.
Frederick High School student inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Investigation underway after man shot in chest in Lawton
White House officials Wednesday released a list of funds expected if the bill passes and is...
Biden White House releases details for Oklahoma funding in infrastructure bill
There are currently 14,932 presumed active cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of...
More than 2,000 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma