Hearing continued for Lawton business at risk of losing permit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A continuance was granted Wednesday morning for a hearing on whether or not a Lawton establishment would have its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked.

Lavish Lounge previously received a letter from the City of Lawton that cited a section of the Municipal Code detailing the reason for the potential revocation.

The letter mentioned seven times police were called out to the Lavish Lounge in the past year when shots were fired.

One of those calls resulted in an officer-involved shooting nearby.

At Wednesday’s meeting regarding the establishment’s future, a continuance was granted at the request of the business owner. The hearing is set to reconvene August 16 at Lawton City Hall. It will not be open to the public.

