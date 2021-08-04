Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry begins services

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is back to feeding those in Lawton after opening the doors of their forever home.

They are open Tuesday through Friday; however, Tuesday is the only day they’ll serve hot meals.

Those will be to-go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until they run out.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday people can come pick up groceries if they need them.

Groceries are available once every three months.

Founder Adriene Davis said they need a days notice, so they can gather up everything.

For people interested in the hot meals this is what you can expected.

”This Tuesday we had spaghetti, green beans, salad, and garlic toast, fruit cups,” Davis said. “We are trying to provide nutrition, healthy meals with fresh vegetables and fresh fruit. So, those are the type of meals you can expect.”

Hungry Hearts is located on the block Southwest 11th Street and F in Lawton.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavish Lounge is at risk of having its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked, less than a...
Lawton business at risk of losing permit
Gabriel Lange
Man charged in Lawton chase, crash
Ricky Rena Garcia
Lawton man faces assault with a deadly weapon charge
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Man charged in Lawton chase

Latest News

Masks are a trending topic as schools are getting ready to start back in a couple of weeks.
Oklahoma Democrats working to repeal bill that bans mask mandates
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
The Updated 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Forecast
The races are set for next month’s mayoral and city council elections in Lawton.
City of Lawton filings for mayor and city council conclude
One man is dead after crash in Kiowa County.
OHP confirms one fatality after accident in Kiowa County