Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry begins services

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is back to feeding those in Lawton after opening the doors of their forever home.

They are open Tuesday through Friday; however, Tuesday is the only day they’ll serve hot meals.

Those will be to-go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until they run out.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday people can come pick up groceries if they need them.

Groceries are available once every three months.

Founder Adriene Davis said they need a days notice, so they can gather up everything.

For people interested in the hot meals this is what you can expected.

”This Tuesday we had spaghetti, green beans, salad, and garlic toast, fruit cups,” Davis said. “We are trying to provide nutrition, healthy meals with fresh vegetables and fresh fruit. So, those are the type of meals you can expect.”

Hungry Hearts is located on the block Southwest 11th Street and F in Lawton.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.