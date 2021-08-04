Investigation underway after man shot in chest in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police have confirmed that a man is recovering after he was shot in the chest.

Police said it happened Tuesday night on northwest 24th Street.

When officers got there, they found the man and were able to get him taken to a local hospital, where he is now recovering.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

So far, no suspects have been named.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 355-INFO or go to lawtoncrimestopppers.com.

