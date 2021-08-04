LPS implementing new program at middle schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton public schools is adding a new program to the middle schools which introduces students to different career paths.

The new program is called the Technology Application Program. It’s designed to help students figure out what they want to do with their life at an early age.”

Central Middle School will be offering a farming and a carpentry class.

Mac Middle will have a farming class as well and an auto motor care class, and Eisenhower students can learn about basic home care or carpentry.

“The goal is for at the middle school level is to really give an elementary foundation whether it be farm-to-table, again that can tie into ag. Our basic homecare and our carpentry that ties into other courses that could be at the Life Ready Center or at Great Plains,” Central Middle School Principal Jerrold Jones said.

Ashley Johns will be teaching the farm to table class at Central Middle School.

Her goal is to teach students how plants and vegetables are grown, giving them the chance to get their hands dirty.

“Our plan is to have a greenhouse, garden beds, and then we want to have a hydroponics system, so kids can get a feel of every little thing. We plan to plant mostly vegetables, and we’re going to start some of them in the greenhouse and start some of them in the beds,” Johns said.

She’s also going to be teaching kids about how marketing works with plants as well.

Jones said it’s important that kids are exposed to potential career paths at a young age.

“Being a high school teacher originally for 18-years and a principal, and now at the middle school. I can definitely say that over the years, students have been in the building and not been quite sure of where they want to go. Again, they have the skills and the tools, but just the mindset of I want to go to college. I want to get a trade or I want to go to the military. With what we’re doing now we’re getting closer to helping the students make that decision,” Jones said.

The program will only be offered to seventh and eighth-graders this year.

“We didn’t feel like our sixth graders were ready yet, and we want to make sure we have things in place before we pull the younger students in these types of programs,” Jones said.

The hopes are, by the time students graduate high school they’ll have a better idea of what they want to do.

