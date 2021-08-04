Man arrested for shooting in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man has been arrested for shooting with intent to kill.

Altus Police said the victim told police that he was driving west on Falcon Road with a woman in the passenger seat when another vehicle started following him. At one point, he turned around in the parking lot of an apartment complex in an attempt to get away from the other driver.

The victim told police he then went off the road, where his car became temporarily disabled.

That’s when he told investigators that Kaleb Stidman fired multiple shots at him. Neither the driver or the passenger were hurt, but investigators said the victim’s car was hit by several bullets. Multiple shell casings were found nearby.

Stidman was later found and arrested, and police said a gun was found in his car.

He’s currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.