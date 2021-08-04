Expert Connections
More than 2,000 new Coronavirus cases reported across Oklahoma

There are currently 14,932 presumed active cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma reported 2,160 new cases of the Coronavirus as the state continues to see a surge in numbers.

The seven-day average of new cases has now reached 1,755.

Meanwhile, the CDC reported five new deaths from the virus, reaching 8,754 statewide since the pandemic began.

There are currently 14,932 presumed active cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Here’s a current breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

  • Comanche County: 581
  • Grady County: 120
  • Stephens County: 183
  • Caddo County: 97
  • Jackson County: 39
  • Beckham County: 28
  • Washita County: 28
  • Kiowa County: 27
  • Tillman County: 18
  • Jefferson County: 22
  • Cotton County: 7
  • Greer County: 5
  • Harmon County: 6

