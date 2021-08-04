OHP confirms one fatality after accident in Kiowa County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a single car was occupied by two men when it crashed yesterday around 7 p.m. on county roads N-S 2130 and E-W 1410, southeast of Lone Wolf.

One man, who is unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers.

The other individual was air-transported to OU Medical Center, and was admitted in critical condition.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the crash, and nothing else is known at this time.

