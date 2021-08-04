Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OHP confirms one fatality after accident in Kiowa County

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a single car was occupied by two men when it crashed yesterday around 7 p.m. on county roads N-S 2130 and E-W 1410, southeast of Lone Wolf.

One man, who is unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers.

The other individual was air-transported to OU Medical Center, and was admitted in critical condition.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the crash, and nothing else is known at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavish Lounge is at risk of having its Food Service Establishment Permit revoked, less than a...
Lawton business at risk of losing permit
Gabriel Lange
Man charged in Lawton chase, crash
Ricky Rena Garcia
Lawton man faces assault with a deadly weapon charge
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Anthony Scott McCleskey
Man charged in Lawton chase

Latest News

Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry continues to feed those in Lawton after it opens the doors of...
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry begins services
Masks are a trending topic as schools are getting ready to start back in a couple of weeks.
Oklahoma Democrats working to repeal bill that bans mask mandates
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
The Updated 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Forecast
The races are set for next month’s mayoral and city council elections in Lawton.
City of Lawton filings for mayor and city council conclude