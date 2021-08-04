Peak of the Perseids next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Once night falls during the evening, you can go outside an hopefully catch a glance at a meteor or two streak across the night sky. The meteors may be few and far between, and you would be lucky to see a handful over the course of the night. But wait a week, and you’ll be in prime position to watch one of the most abundant celestial firework events every year.

Known as the “Perseids”, it is is an annual meteor shower that occurs during this time of year. The Persieds have actually been going on for a couple weeks now, but the density of the meteors in the sky have been too few to notice. This year, the period in which the Perseids are visible is from now and through August 23rd. However, next week is the time to actually go out and view the meteor shower because that is when it will be most prolific.

perseid night sky (Old Farmer's Almanac)

The nights of Wednesday, August 11th and Thursday, August 12th is when the Perseids will peak, and anywhere between 50-80 meteors could be seen per hour under a dark and clear sky during those nights. The meteors will streak anywhere across the sky, but if you trace them back they seem to all be originating from the same area in the sky. The constellation Perseus is where you want to look if you want to find where the meteors are entering Earth’s atmosphere from. The radiant point, which is the point in the sky where meteors look to be coming from, will be just to the upper-left of the constellation, and just below the constellation Cassiopeia. Around midnight this time of year, the constellations (and radiant point) will be in the northeast direction.

perseid meteor shower (KSWO)

As of right now, we are not completely certain on the cloud coverage for both nights, but based on current model runs, we could expect partly cloudy skies during the overnight hours in Texoma. One thing we do have going for us is the the position of the moon in orbit around the Earth on both nights. To have the best nighttime viewing conditions, we usually don’t want the moon to be visible, as the bright light coming off of it’s surface can dilute light from stars, planets or meteors making their way across the sky, and makes them less visible. Thankfully, the moon will be in a waxing crescent phase, and will set around 10:30pm on August 11th and around 11:00pm on August 12th, just a couple hours after the sun. That means that around midnight, and for most of the night, we wont have to worry about the moon outshining the meteors.

The meteors originally were debris that came from the tail of Comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors exist along the orbital path of the comet, and every year whenever Earth travels around the sun as it orbits near the orbital path of the comet, Earth passes through the debris field of the comet, causing the meteor showers we see this time of year. We have been passing through the comet’s debris field since mid-July, but we don’t pass through the bulk of the meteors until the nights of August 11th and 12th. Due to the angle and orbital plane of the path that Swift-Tuttle takes as it orbits around the sun, the meteors “appear” to originate from the constellation Perseus, as that is the direction of the comet’s orbit (and of the debris of meteors) whenever Earth’s orbit intersects it. Swift-Tuttle orbits the sun every 133 years. It last visited the inner solar system in 1992, and won’t return until 2126. Currently, the comet is in the outer reaches of the solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune.

solar system with swift-tuttle (kswo)

This year might be to best to view the meteor shower, at least for the next 3 years, as the moon will be nearly full and high in the sky during the peak nights in 2022 and 2023.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.