Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating a shooting.
It happened around 9 p.m. on Northwest 24th Street, north of Gore Boulevard.
No official word from LPD yet, but there were reports of a victim being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
You can count on your 7NEWS team to bring you the latest as we learn more.
