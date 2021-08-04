Expert Connections
The Updated 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Forecast

Above-average season predicted ahead of hurricane peak
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Josh Reiter and Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released their mid-season Atlantic hurricane forecast update. In the updated forecast, they released their prediction for how many named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes we can expect for the rest of the season, which ends on Nov. 30th. This comes ahead of the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which encompasses the second half of August, all of September (the peak month for hurricanes), and the first half of October. In the report, they predict a 65% chance of an above-average season. Although the rest of this hurricane season is expected to be particularly active, it is not expected to be anywhere near as numerous as the 2020 hurricane season.

atlantic tropical frequency
atlantic tropical frequency(KSWO)

In their forecast update, the CPC predicts 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major storms for the this hurricane season. This report is for the entire 2021 season, and not a prediction of how many more storms we can expect for the next few months, so thankfully we don’t have to worry about at least 15 named storms between now and the end of November. So far we have had 5 named storms in the Atlantic basin, with only one of them, Hurricane Elsa, reaching hurricane status as a category 1 storm.

Atlantic hurricane forecast update 2021
Atlantic hurricane forecast update 2021(KSWO)
current Atlantic hurricane names
current Atlantic hurricane names(KSWO)

Many factors come into consideration when making a forecast update. Some factors that currently anticipate an above-average hurricane season include warm sea surface temperatures, a reduction in vertical wind shear, enhanced disturbances coming off the African coast, and the gradual decrease of the Saharan dust layer. Another factor is the ENSO conditions for the upcoming fall and winter. Last month, the CPC issued a La Niña watch for rest of the year, in which they predict the resurgence of La Niña conditions regarding potential changes in Pacific Ocean sea surface temperatures. La Niña enhances the formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic basin, and with a La Niña watch in place for the upcoming fall, the CPC took that possibility into consideration when they issued their updated Atlantic hurricane forecast.

