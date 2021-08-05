Expert Connections
2,300+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 15,832 active cases of the virus statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.(AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 490,000 cases of the Coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,342 new cases of the virus statewide.

There have been 491,680 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, provisional deaths as reported by the CDC grew by 12 on Thursday. There have been 8,766 deaths from the virus so far in Oklahoma, according to the CDC.

OSDH has reported there are currently 15,832 active cases of the virus statewide.

