7News First Alert Weather: Heat returns soon and rain chances remain limited

Feels-like temperatures above 100° by Friday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and pleasant with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, a light southerly wind flow will return, but it will not be strong enough to completely eliminate the smoke that is coming in from the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Therefore, skies will have a slight hazy appearance once again under mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the low 90s and moisture will return across Texoma. A nearby upper-level disturbance will interact with the increase in low-level moisture bringing the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm.

By Friday, temperatures rebound back into the upper 90s and with feels-like temperatures getting into the triple digits. A zonal flow will be in place throughout the weekend allowing seasonal highs in the upper 90s to persist. Use heat safety precautions if you plan on being outdoors later this week. Winds will increase out of the south later this week, which will improve our air quality across Texoma. While the chance can’t be ruled out due to daytime heating for the upcoming weekend and early next week, the coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be low.

