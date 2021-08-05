Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Warming up back to summertime temperatures tomorrow

Average temps for this time of year this weekend
By Josh Reiter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear and dry as the rain and cloudy skies from earlier today will move out to the east of Texoma. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow will see our temperatures warm up significantly due to the high-pressure ridge out west expanding into the southern plains, with temperatures in the upper 90s, with some even reaching the triple digits. Mostly sunny skies are expected, as well as an increase in our winds, coming out of the south at 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. These winds will bring moisture back into Texoma, increasing our feels-like temperatures this weekend to the triple digits for most of Texoma, and keeping rain chances in to forecast to start next week.

This weekend will be in the upper-90s and triple digits along with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. A few showers and storms will fire up in some places on Saturday and Sunday, but most of Texoma will be dry. The best chances for rain will be in northern Oklahoma, but some could make their way south into Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

