BabyMobile comes to Lawton, supports families in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The BabyMobile made a stop in Lawton today, loaded down with items to help parents with babies.

This year a local church partnered with Infant Crisis Services to bring the BabyMobile to town.

Parents of babies, ages zero to three, could drive through the Great Plains Coliseum to pick up a week’s worth of diapers and formula or food at no cost.

Community Engagement, Health Planning Manager of Comanche County Health Department Debra Johnson said this service is important to area residents.

“We know the importance of providing these needs for those, extra stress and needs that have developed over the past years for some people,” Johnson said. “There’s no requirement to be a parent of a child those ages.”

Today’s event ended at 2 p.m.

If you missed out on today’s pick-up, Johnson said the BabyMobile usually comes during the spring or fall or whenever health department feels there is a need in the community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.