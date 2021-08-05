City of Frederick offers update on water; will hand out bottled water Thursday

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Frederick has given an update on the ongoing water issue.

Earlier in the week, city officials said the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality was going to come to the town while lines were flushed.

This followed days of complaints of the water being a brownish color.

Thursday, city officials said there was still manganese tied up in filters.

City officials said they are trying to backwash and clean those filters, and it could take a couple of days for improvements to be seen.

On Thursday, the city will also hand out bottled drinking water starting at 5:30 p.m. at Frederick Fair Barn. They’ll be giving out one case per car.

