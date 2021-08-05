Expert Connections
City of Frederick offers update on water; will hand out bottled water Thursday

The City of Frederick will hand out bottled water to residents on Thursday.
The City of Frederick will hand out bottled water to residents on Thursday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Frederick has given an update on the ongoing water issue.

Earlier in the week, city officials said the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality was going to come to the town while lines were flushed.

This followed days of complaints of the water being a brownish color.

Thursday, city officials said there was still manganese tied up in filters.

City officials said they are trying to backwash and clean those filters, and it could take a couple of days for improvements to be seen.

Water Update: There is still manganese tied up in the filters. What is continuing to happen is the water that comes...

Posted by City of Frederick, Ok on Thursday, August 5, 2021

On Thursday, the city will also hand out bottled drinking water starting at 5:30 p.m. at Frederick Fair Barn. They’ll be giving out one case per car.

