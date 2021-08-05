Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (8/5AM)

Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low 90s across Texoma
By Emma Landeros
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thursday! Today temperatures will stay in the low 90s with calm south winds. We could continue to see some lingering smoke and haze from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest but the shift in our winds will push that out of our way. Overall, a mix of sun and clouds across Texoma. The majority will be dry today but we could see a few light showers throughout this afternoon into the evening hours before we dry out by Friday. Severe weather is not anticipated just light showers overall. Tonight temperatures will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s across our area with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow, staying dry for the most part with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming back up in the mid-to-upper 90s. Southerly winds will start to pick up at around 10 to 20 mph which will bring the moisture back into our area.

The weekend looks to be where we could see some more precipitation chances mainly for northern and northwestern Oklahoma. This will be mainly Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s but heat index values will make it feel more like the triple digits.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

