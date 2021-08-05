Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Former Cyril police chief facing charges

Alvin Pickens III
Alvin Pickens III(Caddo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) -The former chief of police in Cyril is facing charges, accused of taking confiscated items.

Alvin Pickens III is charged with knowingly concealing stolen property and two counts of petit larceny.

According to court documents, a suspect arrested in December 2020 for possession of a stolen motor vehicle was walking through Sonny’s Convenience Store in Cyril when he noticed his bluetooth speaker that he had left in the truck, so he called police.

When another officer confronted Pickens about the speaker, investigators said Pickens confessed to taking it from the evidence room and then bought the speaker back from the store.

The store owner told the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigators that Pickens offered to pawn the speaker for $100.

According to the OSBI, Pickens was also spotted removing a pair of night vision goggles from a vehicle during a traffic stop in January of this year. He dropped the goggles at someone else’s residence, who returned them to the police department.

Pickens admitted to pawning the speaker and taking the goggles without permission in an interview with the OSBI.

Pickens is currently out on bond, with a court date set for October 18.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Investigation underway after man shot in chest in Lawton
A hearing has been continued on whether or not the Lavish Lounge will have its Food Service...
Hearing continued for Lawton business at risk of losing permit
Kaleb Stidman
Man arrested for shooting in Altus
City of Lawton to require masks at city-managed facilities
City of Lawton to require masks at city-managed facilities

Latest News

Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Oklahoma
The City of Frederick will hand out bottled water to residents on Thursday.
City of Frederick offers update on water; will hand out bottled water Thursday
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, August 5th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 5th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, August 5th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 5th