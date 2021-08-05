Expert Connections
Gov. Stitt signs bill promoting blood donations

Governor Stitt signed a bill to encourage blood donations in the state.
Governor Stitt signed a bill to encourage blood donations in the state.(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has signed legislation encouraging blood donations through business tax policy.

According to the Oklahoma Blood Institute, Senate Bill 905 offers businesses tax relief to recoup lost wages and productivity as a result of blood drives they host during work hours.

Oklahoma is the first state in the country to pass a law like this.

Through the law, employers who host a blood drive by an Oklahoma nonprofit blood donation organization will get a $20 income tax credit each time their employees donate blood.

It applies to tax years 2022 through 2027, with total credits capped at $500,000 a year.

The bill goes into effect on November 1.

