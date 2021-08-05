Governor Kevin Stitt signs domestic violence bill based on research from OU

OKALAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has signed a bill into law that aims to provide better protection and quicker services for victims of domestic violence.

The legislation is based on research by Janet Wilson, a nursing scientist at the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Senate Bill 17 creates an 11 question screening for law enforcement to assess the level of danger, the threat of death and whether someone needs immediate help when they respond to a domestic call.

If the victim scores high on the screening, police call a collaborating crisis center or social service agency for immediate help.

Previously, police would give victims a card with contact information for various services. But Wilson said it then was up to the victim to seek help. She said she believed police needed a tool to determine how much danger someone is in at the moment.

“That was the key to it,” she said. “It had to be done immediately or women would fall through the cracks.”

The bill goes into effect November 1.

