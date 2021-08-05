Expert Connections
Life Ready Center to provide LPS students with more opportunities

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools is ready to unveil the new Life Ready Center when students return to class next Thursday.

The district converted it from a middle school to a STEM Center in an effort to attract and retain students.

With 43 years of education experience under her belt, Charlotte Oates is ready to take on Lawton Public Schools’ newest project as the Director of the Life Ready Center.

Last October, she started working with Superintendent Kevin Hime to bring the idea to fruition.

“We needed a STEM Center in Lawton,” Oates said. “We need a way to give kids in Lawton more opportunities. We need a way for it to be more unique, more attractive to the community and better preparation for our kids who are going out into this more technology-wise world that we have today.”

It’s tough to staff and fill a class at all three high schools for subjects like television media production and ethics.

A centrally located building with unique faculty can fulfill that need.

“It’s a great opportunity for the high school kids to dabble in things that they’ve never had the opportunity to take, and so we’re really excited about the collaboration of all three high schools in one class,” Oates said. “That’s also something that’s never been able to happen.”

Students can also earn college credit at the LRC with Advancement Placement courses, and some Cameron University concurrent courses will be held there.

From robotics and drone engineering, to art and French, there’s no shortage of choices for students.

“The name Life Ready Center is what we’re all about,” Oates said. “We want these kids to leave high school and be ready for life, whatever that may bring for them.”

Transportation won’t be an obstacle as LPS will bus students to and from Lawton, MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools.

“Usual students will just come here and then go back to their high school, but we’re going to have those students that are going to come here, go to their high school, go to Great Plains or Cameron, and we’re going to have all kinds of different scenarios, and that’s the beauty of it,” Oates said. “The kids get to choose that.”

Already, Oates said nearly 550 students have enrolled and she hopes to get as many as 1500.

