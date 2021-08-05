More Oklahomans qualify for care through Medicaid expansion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State health officials said thousands of Oklahomans have qualified for Medicaid under an expansion of the program approved by voters.

The Oklahoma Health Care Authority reported Monday over 154,000 Oklahomans have qualified for benefits.

Of those, almost 91,000 live in urban areas and about 63,000 in rural Oklahoma.

About half are between 19 and 34 years old.

Officials said they suspect many more Oklahomans are eligible for benefits but still need to apply.

Oklahoma voters approved a constitutional amendment last year to expand eligibility for benefits

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.