LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has confirmed a stabbing at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

It happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

One person was transported emergency status by ambulance to a hospital.

It’s not clear what led up to the stabbing, and no suspect has been identified at this time.

