Unemployment numbers continue to drop in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The number of initial and continued unemployment claims continues to go down in Oklahoma.

For the week ending July 24, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported initial claims reached 3,723. That number is down 671 from the week before.

Continued claims, meanwhile, reached 32,354 the same week, down by 4,931 from the previous week.

“Seeing unemployment claims numbers continue to fall is a positive indicator that our state is making great strides economically,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “We are making significant progress as a state in returning to pre-pandemic unemployment numbers, and we are trending in the right direction.”

Those looking to file for unemployment benefits can do so here.

