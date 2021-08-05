Expert Connections
‘You’re endangering America’: Man uses giant Halloween skeleton in warning to unvaccinated

By WTVD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina homeowner decorated his front yard with a giant Halloween skeleton and several tombstones to send a warning about the dangers of COVID-19.

Jesse Jones set up an elaborate display in his front yard featuring a giant skeleton with a grim sign that reads, “Not vaccinated – see you soon, idiots.” Messages on fake gravestones in the yard take aim at virus skepticism such as “It wasn’t a hoax!”

Jones says his front yard warning – and plea for vaccination – is personal.

Jesse Jones says his message to the unvaccinated is personal. He lost his mother-in-law, 14 clients and a former employee to COVID-19.(Source: Jesse Jones, WTVD via CNN)

“My wife lost her mother due to COVID, and she was a woman who spent her entire life looking after people. She died completely alone in a hospital room without being able to see one relative for 14 days. It was a nightmare. Nobody should go through what my wife went through watching her mom die like that,” he said.

The attorney says 14 of his clients died of COVID-19, and a former employee, who didn’t get vaccinated, also lost his life.

He’s hoping to change some minds with his display and imploring people to take precautions to avoid the heartbreak his family is experiencing.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you are not a patriot… You’re endangering America because this virus doesn’t play,” Jones said. “I need to look after you, you need to look after me and if everybody would just wear a mask, distance, be an American, be a patriot and follow the rules, this would go away very quickly.”

