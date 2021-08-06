7News First Alert Weather: Strong southerly winds bring warm air and moisture to Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-70s, along with breezy winds coming out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as we can expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-90s. Southernly winds will be strong at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. These winds will continue to bring moisture from the south, which will make feels-like temps in the triple-digits along with keeping rain chances limited for tomorrow. While most of us will stay dry, some in our far northern and western counties could see a stray shower.

The rest of this upcoming weekend and early next week will keep temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits, as feels-like temps wont fall below 100 degrees. Winds will still continue to be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts in excess of 25 mph. Rain chances will persist for the next few days, with parts of southwest Oklahoma seeing isolated showers on Sunday and Monday. After this weekend, the next best chance for rain will be in the middle of next week.

