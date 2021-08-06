August 6th marks Lawton’s 120th birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On August 6, 1901, 120 years ago, Lawton was founded, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. It’s the day the area was opened to non-Indian settlement by lottery.

Sharon Stephen said her grandfather got to southwest Oklahoma before Lawton was Lawton. She said he was working at a hardware store in Saint Louis when a man came in to purchase things to start a hardware store in Lawton. While he was there, he asked her grandfather, George Horton, if he wanted to be his business partner.

“So they came to Lawton, and they got here, and my grandfather said it was very, very hot and dusty and dirty,” Stephen said. “There were tents everywhere, there were people camping out everywhere, so they couldn’t bring their materials down here yet because there was no place to put it.”

She said while they were waiting for a lot sale, they went hiking at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. After hiking, they decided the land prices were too high, so they rented a tent.

“They slept in that tent at night,” she said. “They stayed there the whole time until they found a place, a building, a frame building, and they rented that for the first hardware store.”

John Kennedy said his family also came here because of the land lottery. He said they were living in Indiana after they immigrated from Ireland and came to the Sooner State after hearing about an opportunity to own land. His families names were drawn for farming land.

“They chose two farms out east of Cement,” he said. “There was a railroad going through the farms, it was an S shape, and they thought that’s where a town would be.”

A little after the drawing, his grandfather and uncle decided to go to Lawton to just look at the land.

“I always said that’s how come we stayed is because it’s too far to go up, harvest the crops at Cement,” Kennedy said. “So, we sold that and opened a real estate office here in 1906.”

His family’s been in the real estate business in Lawton ever since. He said his grandfather and uncle were founding members of the Lawton Board of Realtors. He followed in his family’s footsteps and became a realtor in town after serving time in the Marines and trying other jobs.

While neither Stephen’s nor Kennedy’s grandparents won land that’s now Lawton in the lottery, that wasn’t the case for 21-year-old Mattie Beal. She was the second name drawn in the Lawton district land lottery. Abby Debaca, a board member for the Lawton Heritage Association said Beal got 160 acres.

“Her land ran from the alley between I and J street all the way to Lee Blvd. to Railroad Street on the East and Ft. Sill Blvd. on the west side,” she said.

Debaca said when Beal came to Lawton there were a lot of tents, just like the one Stephen’s grandfather had, but after the lottery, people started leaving. That’s when she said city fathers came to Beal and asked her if she’d be willing to break up the land she had won.

“She went and talked to some of the people in the tents and asked them if they’d be willing to stay if they could get some land, and they said yes. So, she agreed to break up her land into lots and auction them off, and she didn’t care how much she got for them. She just wanted to encourage people to come and settle in Lawton,” Debaca said. “A lot of people feel like if it hadn’t been for her, in 1902 doing that, that Lawton wouldn’t be what it is today, and I kinda agree with that.”

A few blocks from Beal’s land is where Horton and his business partner eventually decided to buy land and build.

“They did a really good business until the depression hit and then they lost everything,” Stephen said.

That wasn’t an easy time for Beal’s husband, Charles Payne, the man she married a year after winning the lottery. Beal died in 1931. Debaca says Payne was forced to sell the home in the late 1930′s due to financial difficulties.

Fast forward a few decades, and the historical Mattie Beal Home was almost torn down to become a parking garage. Debaca said it was important to save the house all those years ago because Mattie Beal is Lawton’s history and people need to know how special she was to the area.

“I believe that you have to know your history before you know your future,” she said. “You have to know where you came from before you can move forward, and that’s a big part of this story.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.