Autopsy report filed in Lawton Correctional Facility murder case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A medical examiner’s report has been filed in a murder case out of the Lawton Correctional Facility.

Chance Barret and Jordan Neconish are charged with first degree murder in the death of Brian Piper.

According to his autopsy, Piper died in January of last year due to multiple sharp force injuries. The Medical Examiner’s officer reported Piper had at least 19 stab wounds across his body.

Investigators said Neconish and Barret were seen on surveillance footage speaking with Piper in his cell before suddenly attacking him, Neconish reportedly stabbed Piper several times.

Barret was serving a life sentence for a 2019 murder conviction out of Rogers County. Neconish was serving time for a Possession of Contraband conviction from Pontotoc County.

