Car hits sign outside business in Lawton

The crash happened shortly before 11 outside Southwestern Orthopedics on southwest Lee Boulevard.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to a car that hit a sign Friday morning.

It happened shortly before 11 outside Southwestern Orthopedics on southwest Lee Boulevard.

According to police on the scene, the driver was leaving when she drove up on the curb and hit the sign.

Our photographer at the scene said airbags did deploy.

The woman was being checked out at the scene. The extent of the driver’s injuries are not known and it’s not clear just what caused the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

