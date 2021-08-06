Expert Connections
City of Lawton celebrates 120th birthday

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton celebrated its 120th birthday with a celebration at city hall on August 5.

The community gathered to celebrate Lawton-Fort Sill’s history.

The Lawton Philharmonic provided some music for the event, giving a preview of their own upcoming birthday celebration.

Mayor Stan Booker recognized several community members for their contributions to the city.

Among those was Sonya Haden, the first recipient of the Outstanding Citizen of Lawton award.

“I am very honored and humbled to be receiving this prestigious award. I’d like to thank God first and foremost,” Haden said. “To Chairman Mark Woommavovah, to the chief of staff Julia Manksy; to the Comanche Business Committee, and to the numerous tribal programs; and to my staff, for having the faith in me while I follow this path; to my family, for the love and support, and for the understanding of the long hours that it takes.”

Mayor Booker also took time during the festivities to recognize and honor the late C.H. Brazzel, who dedicated his career to serving the community with the Lawton Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

