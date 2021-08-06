Expert Connections
Congressman Tom Cole to host telephone town hall next week

Congressman Tom Cole will host a telephone town hall Thursday, August 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole is set to host a telephone town hall next week.

According to his office, he will answer questions about the latest going on in Congress and give updates while the House of Representatives is out for their August recess.

The call will be Thursday, August 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. The number to dial in will be 833-305-1727.

You can also sign up to be called directly or listen to a live audio webcast of the event at cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls.

On August 6, 1901, 120 years ago, Lawton was created, that’s according to the Oklahoma...
August 6th marks Lawton’s 120th birthday
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Friday, August 6th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: August 6th
