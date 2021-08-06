Congressman Tom Cole to host telephone town hall next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole is set to host a telephone town hall next week.

According to his office, he will answer questions about the latest going on in Congress and give updates while the House of Representatives is out for their August recess.

The call will be Thursday, August 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. The number to dial in will be 833-305-1727.

You can also sign up to be called directly or listen to a live audio webcast of the event at cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls.

