Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Couple charged in kids’ deaths face potential death penalty

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony,...
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2020, file photo shows Chad Daybell during a court hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho. Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against Chad and Lori Daybell in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's two youngest children and Chad Daybell's previous wife last year. The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.(John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors in Idaho say they will seek the death penalty against a couple in the killings of the wife’s two youngest children and the husband’s previous wife in a convoluted case involving doomsday religious beliefs and another suspicious death in Arizona.

The prosecutors made the announcement in court filings on Thursday.

They argued that all three murders were especially heinous and cruel, that they were done for financial gain and that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are likely to be a continuing threat to society.

Chad Daybell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lori Daybell has not yet entered a plea and is undergoing mental health treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Pickens III
Former Cyril police chief facing charges
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Police investigate shooting near Northwest 24th and Gore
Investigation underway after man shot in chest in Lawton
A hearing has been continued on whether or not the Lavish Lounge will have its Food Service...
Hearing continued for Lawton business at risk of losing permit
Kaleb Stidman
Man arrested for shooting in Altus

Latest News

Church helps those in mobile home park.
Lawton church feeding people who got their power cut off
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Florida governor feuds with White House as COVID cases rise
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the...
Feud escalates between White House, DeSantis
President Joe Biden says "May their souls rest in peace and rise in glory."
Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders